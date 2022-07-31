New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Short Interest Update

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

New Residential Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 6,112,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,052. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New Residential Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Residential Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

