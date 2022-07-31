New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the June 30th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 185,318 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,377,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Shares of NYMT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,501. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.71.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

