New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,783 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,374 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of VMware worth $47,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in VMware by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.70. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

