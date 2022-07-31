New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 808 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $48,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,541,000 after purchasing an additional 213,950 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $289.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

