New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $52.60 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $52,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 653,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,634,000 after purchasing an additional 294,634 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.90.

CRWD stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.41 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.21 and a 200-day moving average of $183.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

