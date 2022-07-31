New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $55.98 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Teledyne Technologies worth $55,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY opened at $391.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.21 and a 200-day moving average of $417.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

