New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $59.90 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,758 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of MongoDB worth $59,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.
MongoDB Stock Up 5.2 %
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
