New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $59.90 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,758 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of MongoDB worth $59,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.

MongoDB Stock Up 5.2 %

MongoDB stock opened at $312.47 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.