New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,162 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,214,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $454.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.70 and a 200-day moving average of $207.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

