New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $46,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,594,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Trading Up 4.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

