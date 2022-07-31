New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,087 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of MSCI worth $54,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in MSCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.25.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $481.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.82. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

