Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-$0.54 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.79-$1.86 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,758,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,493. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newell Brands to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

