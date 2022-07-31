Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.79-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.76-$9.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.08 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-$0.54 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 16.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 9.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.