Newmont (TSE:NGT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$79.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$90.00.

Newmont Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$57.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$78.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.99 billion and a PE ratio of 47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$56.55 and a 12-month high of C$108.98.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 180.33%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.