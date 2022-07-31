News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.10 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered News from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded News from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. News has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that News will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of News by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,195,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,317,000 after acquiring an additional 163,380 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,752,000 after purchasing an additional 874,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

