Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the June 30th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 158.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 92.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Stock Up 10.8 %

Nexa Resources stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 98,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $722.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.48 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

