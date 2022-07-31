NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 15.63. 44,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,431. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 12.80 and a 52-week high of 16.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of 15.51 and a 200-day moving average of 15.25.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 33,312 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.54 per share, with a total value of 517,668.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,580,862 shares in the company, valued at 55,646,595.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 33,312 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.54 per share, with a total value of 517,668.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,580,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately 55,646,595.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 5,290 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.94 per share, for a total transaction of 79,032.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,513,851 shares in the company, valued at 52,496,933.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 250,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,880,299.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,879,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,406,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.