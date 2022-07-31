NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 15.63. 44,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,431. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 12.80 and a 52-week high of 16.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of 15.51 and a 200-day moving average of 15.25.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,879,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,406,000.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.
