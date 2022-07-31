NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6,470.18

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,470.18 ($77.95) and traded as high as GBX 6,888 ($82.99). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 6,806 ($82.00), with a volume of 292,616 shares traded.

NXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($87.71) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($86.75) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.58) to GBX 6,200 ($74.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($106.02) to GBX 8,000 ($96.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,754.29 ($93.43).

The stock has a market cap of £8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,298.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,263.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,459.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($68.77) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($82,525.30).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

