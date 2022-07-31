NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,106 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $65,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

