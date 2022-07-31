NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Update

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,395.0 days.

NGK Insulators Price Performance

Shares of NGKIF stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. NGK Insulators has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Get NGK Insulators alerts:

About NGK Insulators

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas.

Receive News & Ratings for NGK Insulators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Insulators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.