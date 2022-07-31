NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Update

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NightDragon Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,745. NightDragon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of NightDragon Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 1.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NightDragon Acquisition Company Profile

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.