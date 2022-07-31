NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.50.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

