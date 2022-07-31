Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 2.0% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,779.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $197,931,000 after acquiring an additional 148,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $251.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

