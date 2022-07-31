Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $316.00 at Cowen

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.40.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $251.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.77.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.