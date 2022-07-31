North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.9 %

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. 75,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,636. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $323.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on NOA shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,146.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

