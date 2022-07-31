Northland Securities Increases Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $61.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
AGYS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Agilysys Price Performance
Shares of AGYS opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 219.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $59.34.
Institutional Trading of Agilysys
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Agilysys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Agilysys by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,936 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
