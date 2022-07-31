Northland Securities Increases Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $61.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AGYS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 219.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Agilysys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Agilysys by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,936 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

