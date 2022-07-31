NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 1,835 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

