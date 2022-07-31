NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

