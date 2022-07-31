NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 370 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,298,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 39.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,388,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,531,000 after buying an additional 670,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in CSX by 106.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 16,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
CSX Price Performance
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
