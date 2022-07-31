NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

PRU opened at $99.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

