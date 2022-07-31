NorthRock Partners LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after buying an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,515,000 after purchasing an additional 176,763 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,905,000 after purchasing an additional 194,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

