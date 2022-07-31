NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

CME Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $199.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.34 and a 200 day moving average of $220.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

