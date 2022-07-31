NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.