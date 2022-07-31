NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex
In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
