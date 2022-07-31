NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.79 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

