NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 530 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

