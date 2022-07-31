NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. NRG Energy has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

