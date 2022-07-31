Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the June 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPXX opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

