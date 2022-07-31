nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. 861,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,816. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 207,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 176,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 158,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after buying an additional 152,277 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

