NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Raised to $4,300.00 at UBS Group

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,577.50.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,393.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,231.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,588.28. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.99. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $82.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR will post 536.61 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

