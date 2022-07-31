NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,895,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.4 %

NXPI opened at $183.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.