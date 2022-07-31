ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ObsEva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in ObsEva by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in ObsEva by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

