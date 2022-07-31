Oddz Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $404,681.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00598983 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015180 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037928 BTC.
Oddz Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Oddz Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.