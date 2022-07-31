Oddz Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $404,681.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00598983 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037928 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

