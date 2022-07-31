ODUWA Hits Market Cap of $1.57 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,426.73 or 0.99980102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00045008 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00027656 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001360 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.