Offshift (XFT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $115,124.00

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. Offshift has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $115,124.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00003329 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,819.49 or 1.00049752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00044993 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00028636 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,605,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.