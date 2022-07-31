Omni (OMNI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.00

Omni (OMNI) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00008582 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,362 coins and its circulating supply is 563,046 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

