Only1 Price Tops $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Only1 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,778.83 or 0.99996668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00131195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00032951 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,840,531 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.