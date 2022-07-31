Oppenheimer Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer to $1,800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,330.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,427.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

