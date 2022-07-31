O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Lowered to $635.00 at Morgan Stanley

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $635.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $742.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $703.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $748.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

