Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Orica Stock Performance

OCLDY stock remained flat at $11.34 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Orica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

