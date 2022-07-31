Origin Dollar Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $52.08 million and $92,504.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00607854 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00037642 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 52,351,877 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.