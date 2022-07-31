Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.17-$3.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.17 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.40.

OTIS stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.17. 2,183,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,982,000 after purchasing an additional 52,261 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

